India-Central Asia dialogue: Our concerns, goals in Afghanistan similar, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar was addressing the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at the India-Central Asia dialogue in New Delhi. (Twitter/@SJaishankar)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday told the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries that their “concerns and objectives” in Afghanistan are “similar”, and flagged “a truly inclusive and representative government, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities” as their concerns and goals.

Jaishankar was addressing the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan at the India-Central Asia dialogue in New Delhi. Three of these countries, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, share a border with Afghanistan.

“We all also share deep-rooted historical and civilizational ties with Afghanistan. Our concerns and objectives in that country are similar: a truly inclusive and representative government, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities. We must find ways of helping the people of Afghanistan,” he told the visiting ministers.

The dialogue comes amid concerns over human rights as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. New Delhi and Islamabad are engaging, each on its own track, with key partners in the region and beyond with a conference in each capital Sunday.

In Islamabad, Pakistan is hosting the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers with the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressing hope that they will “reach a consensus on measures to improve the situation in Afghanistan”.

Significantly, the five Central Asian countries, whose foreign ministers are currently in India, are also members of the OIC grouping and they have skipped the meeting in Islamabad to attend the dialogue in New Delhi.

Sunday’s conference here will also set the stage for the presence of the leaders of these five nations at the Republic Day celebrations next month, Covid situation permitting. This includes Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; Uzbekistan’s Shavkat Mirziyoyev; Tajikistan’s Emomali Rahmon; Turkmenistan’s Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow; and Kyrgyzstan’s Sadyr Japarov.

The third India-Central Asia Dialogue of Foreign Ministers begins. A collaboration based on national ownership, mutual benefit, regional good and development priorities of partners. pic.twitter.com/1RwcikimKQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 19, 2021

Since 2012, there has been an active engagement between India and these five Central Asian countries. India considers them as part of its “extended neighbourhood”. Jaishankar visited Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan this year and met the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan in October this year.

At today’s meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of relations with India focusing on trade, connectivity and development cooperation. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said in a statement.

The five foreign ministers are expected to pay a joint courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar, who met Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said Saturday, “…As neighbours of Afghanistan, we have been very concerned at the developments there. And the participation of the Secretary of (Tajikistan’s) Security Council in the Regional Security Dialogue, which we hosted in November, is something which is deeply appreciated.” He publicly thanked him for Tajikistan’s support to India during the evacuation of Indians – and some members of minority communities – from Afghanistan in August and September.

Sunday’s meeting also follows the November 10 regional security dialogue on Afghanistan for which the NSAs of these five countries were in Delhi along with those from Russia and Iran. At that meeting, hosted by NSA Ajit Doval, all expressed concern at the current situation in Afghanistan.

Incidentally, on the same day, Islamabad had hosted special envoys from the US, China and Russia to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

This time, too, Pakistan’s Afghan diplomacy is in parallel. Besides OIC members and observers, the Pakistan Foreign Office said, the UN system, international financial institutions, international and regional organisations and non-OIC members, including P-5 countries, European Union and countries like Japan and Germany have also been invited. Taliban’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Islamabad Saturday for the meeting as well.

Sources said that Delhi’s outreach is to the five Central Asian countries who have deep stakes in the stability of Afghanistan while Pakistan is trying to rally the support of Islamic countries in favour of Afghanistan.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who arrived in Pakistan Friday, said it was high time to think how Muslim countries could help their Afghan brethren at this critical juncture.