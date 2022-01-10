India’s Omicron cases rises to 4,033, number of daily COVID-19 infections highest in 227 days

India’s Omicron tally rose to 4,033 cases, on a day booster vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers and the elderly with co-morbidities commenced.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,216 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan 529, Delhi 513, Karnataka 441, Kerala 333 and Gujarat 236.

India saw a single-day rise of 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities, according to health ministry data. A total 1,79,723 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 227 days. A total 1,86,364 new infections were reported on May 27 last year.

Vaccination of health workers, elderly begins

Amid the rising number of cases, states commenced the drive to give booster doses to health workers and elderly with co-morbidities while the vaccination of 15-18 year olds began last week. Delhi seeks to vaccinate three lakh people eligible for the precautionary dose, while Gujarat looks to cover nine lakh people.

West Bengal aims to vaccinate a total of 22 lakh senior citizens, 10.5 lakh health workers, 7.5 lakh frontline personnel and 5 lakh doctors in the state. Meanwhile, Odisha Assembly Speaker SN Patro, commenced the drive in the state where booster doses will be administered to 17,52,838 beneficiaries at 2,276 session sites.

The Assam government started administering the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or the booster dose, to vulnerable groups such as healthcare and frontline workers and elderly people, a senior official said. “We have around 4.5-5 lakh healthcare and frontline workers in Assam. They all will be given the booster dose and the drive has begun,” NHM Mission Director Lakshmanan S told PTI. He added that an estimated 23 lakh people above 60 years of age will also get the third dose if nine months have passed since their second dose.

States impose restrictions amid COVID surge

Amid rising cases of Covid, the Uttar Pradesh government restricted attendance of employees in government and private offices at 50 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that if anyone from a private office tests positive for coronavirus, he or she should be given seven days leave with salary and Covid help desks should be established in all the offices and no one should be given entry without screening, an official spokesman said.

University semester exams in Tamil Nadu slated for later this month have been deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed that the number of attendees at weddings and funerals be limited to a maximum of 50 people.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided not to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 and discussed further restrictions such as closing dine-in facilities in restaurants and scaling down seating capacity in Metro trains and buses.

