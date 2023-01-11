scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

India carries out successful test launch of Prithvi-II

“A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha,” a statement from the ministry read.

The Prithvi-II was earlier successfully test-fired during night hours in 2018 and in 2019. (File)

INDIA ON Tuesday carried out a successful test launch of tactical ballistic missile Prithvi-II from a test range off the Odisha coast.

“A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India’s nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy,” it said.

The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile, the ministry said.

The missile, which is powered by light propulsion twin engines, has a range of around 350 km and can carry 500-1,000 kg of warheads. It uses an advanced inertial navigation system to strike the set target.

The Prithvi-II was earlier successfully test-fired during night hours in 2018 and in 2019.

Prithvi was developed by the DRDO under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 04:30 IST
