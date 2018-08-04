India cannot be a dharamshala: Raman Singh on NRC

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (Express Photo/File) Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (Express Photo/File)

CHHATTISGARH CHIEF Minister Raman Singh waded into the debate on the NRC process in Assam on Friday, saying foreigners should be pushed out, and that India cannot be a “dharamshala”. Singh said the NRC process was started under a Congress government and recent events were being “twisted in a strange way”.

Speaking to reporters at Durg on the sidelines of a government event, the chief minister said, “What is the need to create controversy on this. These people who are foreigners keep coming. Is our country a dharamshala? Anyone will come and start living. They have to be pushed out, and they have been identified for that purpose.”

He said the NRC exeecise was being conducted under sanction from the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court constituted a committee, which was created during a Congress government. It happened with the agreement of Rajiv Gandhi and others. Today they are twisting this in a strange way. These 40 lakh people who have come from outside, either they should prove they are Indian, or go back to where they have come from. What is the protest on this?”

