India and Canada sign Uranium deal in bilateral ties reset, target $50bn trade by 2030

India and Canada have signed major deals in an attempt to strengthen bilateral ties (File photo: PTI).

India and Canada will aim to conclude a free trade pact by the end of this year, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Monday during his first visit to New Delhi, as the two countries seek to move past years of diplomatic friction to get economic ties back on track.

New Delhi and Ottawa hope ⁠to ​increase bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a joint media appearance with Carney, from nearly $9 billion in 2024-25.

The two sides have agreed to the terms ​of reference ​on a comprehensive economic partnership, the Indian ⁠foreign ministry added.

They also agreed on a $2.6 billion uranium deal and will work on building small modular ‌nuclear reactors and advanced reactors, both sides said. “In civil nuclear energy, we have concluded a landmark deal for the long-term supply of uranium,” Modi said.