India can use marak shakti to conquer world sitting at home: Sena MP takes a dig at Pragya Thakur’s remark

Criticising BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur’s remarks blaming the Opposition for the deaths of senior BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked whether her remarks were in violation of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in Saamana, Raut referred to Thakur’s remarks that the use of marak shakti (killing power), which means black magic, by opposition parties has led to the death of senior BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

“Does Pragya Singh’s statement fit in the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act?” asked Raut, indicating of a case to be registered under the Act if it fits.

On Monday, Thakur made the statement during a condolence meeting in Bhopal and stirred the controversy.

“If the black magic has such a power, then it can be used to destroy Pakistan completely. The same marak shakti can be used to destroy the crisis of unemployment and economic slowdown. India can use the marak shakti to conquer the world while sitting at home,” wrote Raut, ridiculing the MP’s comment.

The Sena MP further raised questions on her being a sadhvi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to travel a lot in the world and work for 18 to 20 hours daily. His hardship will also be reduced. If Pragya Singh Thakur is a sadhvi and has attained great power through tapasya, then why was it not used to stop Yamraj from the deaths of BJP leaders?” asked Raut.