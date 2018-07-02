India can play a major role to achieve global peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the country’s heads of missions in foreign countries at a conference in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the country’s heads of missions in foreign countries at a conference in New Delhi. (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India can play a major role in the present “unstable world” to achieve global peace and prosperity. He was addressing the country’s heads of missions in foreign countries at a conference in New Delhi. Modi addressed the envoys on the last day of the three-day conference during which the country’s foreign policy priorities were deliberated upon.

The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who was also present at the venue, said, “India’s global profile and prestige have gone up significantly,” since Prime Minister Modi has assumed office.

“India can play a major role in today’s unstable world to achieve global peace & prosperity’: Inspiring address by PM @narendramodi — his 4th — at the 9th Heads of Mission Conference,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj, ministers of state for external affairs V K Singh and M J Akbar, senior officials, and heads of missions were present at the event. The envoys on Sunday had deliberated upon the country’s foreign policy priorities, including the role of India’s soft power in achieving its objectives.

The envoys also met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Interacting with the envoys, the President told them that the litmus test of India’s engagement with the external world is what it is able to do to propel domestic growth and development. Indian envoys in multilateral forums also attended the conference.

(With PTI inputs)

