India can deal with Pak on global forums: V Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said India is capable of dealing with Pakistan’s tactics at international forums, including the United Nations.

The comment comes in the backdrop of reports that Pakistan is likely to amplify its voice on the Kashmir issue at international platforms.

“The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has already discussed abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and issued a statement that it was an internal matter and an administrative decision of the Indian government. India is capable of dealing with whatever tactics Pakistan may adopt in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA),” the junior minister told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 27. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the General Assembly shortly after Modi.

“The UNSC was of the view that any dispute between the two countries on Kashmir should be resolved bilaterally and that the multilateral forum had no role to play. So, I don’t think that the UNGA can further complicate the matter,” Muraleedharan said.

Without naming any Opposition party, the Union minister said, “Some people are helping Pakistan with their comments on revoking special status to Jammu and Kashmir.”

The minister was in Kolkata to attend BJP’s ‘Rashtriya Ekta Abhiyan’, which was attended party representatives from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattishgarh. The campaign aims to energise the party organisation in these states.

BJP national vice-president and former Lok Sabha MP Jay Panda said about 35 large meetings will be held across the country to inform people about the history and misuse of Article 370. “People will be made aware why the abrogation was done,” he said.