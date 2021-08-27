India can become super economic power if it develops advanced technology: Rajnath Singh

If India could develop advanced technologies, the country can become a super economic power, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at a function organised at Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Singh said, “An environment of research and innovation is being created in the country. Technology has power. If we can develop advanced technologies, India will surely become a super economic power,” said Singh.

Singh attended the institute’s general body meeting, inaugurated new infrastructure facilities and interacted with its students and scientists. The event was also attended by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman, chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Among some of the key areas where the Defence Minister urged scientists to work include quantum technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), bio-sciences and deep ocean exploration. “As scientists, you all are aware of the importance of AI in war games. As these areas hold huge potential, scientists need to do a lot of further research,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister said that if India aims to become a super power 15 or 20 years from now, scientists will have a leading role to play.

On efforts of collaborations between multiple stakeholders being undertaken in the Defence Ministry, Singh said, “We have taken some steps to bring the Armed forces, representatives of government, academic and industry on a platform. This will facilitate sharing of our knowledge and best practices in order to move ahead along the path of innovation. But for this, we will need mutual cooperation and coordination.”

Hailing products and technologies developed by DIAT, Singh said that scientists also need to learn to publicise their work among the common public.

“Even though the general public does not know the important role played by scientists or the products developed, there is now a greater need to publicise and bring to the notice of common man your research and products,” urged Singh, who suggested that the institute organise international workshops for better publicity.