India calls off talks with Pakistan after J&K cops killing, says PM Imran Khan’s ‘true face’ exposed

India on Friday called off talks with Pakistan, less than 24 hours after it was confirmed that Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be meeting her counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Citing today’s abduction and killing of three J&K policemen and the recent release of postal stamps glorifying slain Kashmir militant commander Burhan Wani as the reason behind calling off the talks, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the true face of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been exposed.

Briefing the press, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “It’s obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of new Prime Minister of Pakistan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in the office.”

He said that two disturbing events had taken place since the announcement of fresh talks between the two countries. “Since yesterday’s announcement of meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, two deeply disturbing developments took place. Latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan entities and the recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists has confirmed that Pakistan has not mended its ways…”

The meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York has been scheduled after PM Khan proposed a meeting between the two ministers in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The last formal engagement between the Foreign Ministers took place in December 2015 in Islamabad, which was followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden visit to Lahore.

