India calls for equal rights for Afghan women

India on Thursday said it is concerned over reports that the Taliban have banned women from universities in Afghanistan, and renewed its call for setting up of an inclusive government in Kabul that ensures equal rights of women and girls in all aspects of the Afghan society.

Responding to questions at the weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have noted with concern the reports in this regard. India has consistently supported the cause of women education in Afghanistan. We have emphasised the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society, including access to higher education,” Bagchi said.

He also referred to the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 on Afghanistan. “I would also recall UN Security Council Resolution 2593, which reaffirms the importance of upholding human rights, including those of women.