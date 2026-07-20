Railway official: India chose to have its own bullet train as Japan could not have delivered E10 before 2034

For the 508-km MAHSR project, three systems were to be taken from Japan — Shinkansen bullet train, Signalling System and Operation Control Centre (OCC). The civil construction work was to be done by India. (Image generated using AI)

The government decided to have its own bullet train and deploy an international signalling system after it became clear in 2024 that Japan cannot provide the E10 Shinkansen train before 2034, said a senior Railway ministry official.

“The Japanese side has still not been able to share the offers for E10 trains, signalling system, and Operation Control Centre (OCC) systems because the train is still under design,” said the official.

Taking to ‘X’ on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project on Friday, Hideki Makihara, former Justice minister and a member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, claimed India had displayed “sheer recklessness” in its bullet train project that stalled its progress.