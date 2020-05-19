India building facilities in Aksai Chin: China daily

This comes days after Indian and Chinese troops came to blows in the Naku La area in north Sikkim and Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. (File Photo/Representational) This comes days after Indian and Chinese troops came to blows in the Naku La area in north Sikkim and Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. (File Photo/Representational)

Chinese troops have bolstered “border control measures” and made “necessary moves”, a Chinese daily reported on Monday, and accused India of building defence facilities in the Galwan Valley region of the contested Aksai Chin area. While China controls Aksai Chin, India says that it is part of Indian territory.

This was reported by Global Times, a daily which represents the views of the Chinese establishment. The Indian government has not yet responded to this report.

This comes days after Indian and Chinese troops came to blows in the Naku La area in north Sikkim and Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. The Army had stated the soldiers disengaged after intervention of senior officers at the local level. The tension has been around for over two months after the People’s Liberation Army tried to stop Indian troops from patrolling.

Striking a conciliatory note after the incidents, India had invoked the spirit of the Wuhan and Mahabalipuram summits in which both sides had reaffirmed that they will make efforts to “ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas”.

