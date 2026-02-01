Live now

India Union Budget 2026 Speech, Highlights LIVE: Sitharaman to present her ninth consecutive budget shortly; gold, silver prices hit lower circuit levels

India Union Budget 2026 FM Nirmala Sitharaman speech highlights LIVE: Follow real-time Budget 2026 highlights as FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Budget speech, with key announcements, policy decisions and major takeaways.

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman poses with her team for a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. She will present her ninth Budget today. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman poses with her team for a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. She will present her ninth Budget today. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Union Budget 2026 Speech, Highlights LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive budget at 11 am in the Lok Sabha today. All eyes will be on the stock markets, with investors closely watching the BSE and NSE.

Budget 2026 Announcements LIVE: Follow FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech Here

Gold, Silver hit lower circuit: Silver prices saw a sharp sell-off on Saturday, plunging nearly 19 per cent to Rs 3.12 lakh per kg, while gold rate slipped over 2 per cent to Rs 1.65 lakh per 10 grams ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as investors booked profits amid a global market rout triggered by a stronger US dollar. Gold prices also weakened, falling Rs 3,500, or 2.07 per cent, to Rs 1,65,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous session, gold of 99.9 per cent purity had declined 7.6 per cent after hitting a record Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams.

Income Tax Slab Changes Budget 2026 LIVE: Follow here

What happened in last Budget: Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime. Taking into account standard deduction, it meant salaried individuals didn’t need to pay anything if they earned an annual taxable income of up to Rs 12.75 lakh.

Live Updates
Feb 1, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: 'It will be a historic budget,' says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "It will be a historic budget. The PM's 'Reform Express' will move forward speedily towards Viksit Bharat."

Feb 1, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: 'This will be an extraordinary Budget,' says Union MoS Railways, V Somanna

Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: On Union Budget, Union MoS Railways, V Somanna said,"...Railways is the growth engine of modern India, it is the strong pillar of Viksit Bharat. PM Modi aims to focus on every sector...This will be an extraordinary Budget..."

Feb 1, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: 'Don't have much expectations,' says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Union Budget

Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: On Union Budget2026, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "I don't have much expectations, but let's see."

Feb 1, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Nirmala Sitharaman before presenting Budget 2026

Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu offered Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the customary 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) ahead of her landmark ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation.

Feb 1, 2026 10:10 AM IST
Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi arrives at Parliament ahead of Budget presentation

Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi arrives at Parliament ahead of Budget presentation.

Feb 1, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Few more images of FM Sitharaman on Budget day

Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: The first images of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with the Budget documents. The documents, carried inside a red bahi khata, are in digital format on a tablet. Seen with her is the Budget team, the finance ministry officials who worked along with her to bring out the Budget. She will now go to Parliament to present the Budget, but first, a trip to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Feb 1, 2026 10:04 AM IST
Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Sitharaman with the Budget team before leaving to present the Budget

Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget team during a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Feb 1, 2026 10:00 AM IST
Central Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: Gold, Silver hit lower circuit

