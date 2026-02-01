India Union Budget 2026 Speech, Highlights LIVE: Sitharaman to present her ninth consecutive budget shortly; gold, silver prices hit lower circuit levels

Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman poses with her team for a photo op before leaving to present the Budget in New Delhi on Sunday. She will present her ninth Budget today. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive budget at 11 am in the Lok Sabha today. All eyes will be on the stock markets, with investors closely watching the BSE and NSE.

Gold, Silver hit lower circuit: Silver prices saw a sharp sell-off on Saturday, plunging nearly 19 per cent to Rs 3.12 lakh per kg, while gold rate slipped over 2 per cent to Rs 1.65 lakh per 10 grams ahead of the Union Budget 2026, as investors booked profits amid a global market rout triggered by a stronger US dollar. Gold prices also weakened, falling Rs 3,500, or 2.07 per cent, to Rs 1,65,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). In the previous session, gold of 99.9 per cent purity had declined 7.6 per cent after hitting a record Rs 1,83,000 per 10 grams.

What happened in last Budget: Budget 2025-26 had ringed in a major relief for income-tax payers as the slab rates were changed under the new tax regime. Taking into account standard deduction, it meant salaried individuals didn’t need to pay anything if they earned an annual taxable income of up to Rs 12.75 lakh.