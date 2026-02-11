India ‘buckled under pressure’ on tariffs, gave up data control in US deal, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had found two “solid and profound” points while examining the government’s recent Economic Survey. Gandhi said that the Survey suggests the world is moving from stability to instability. Referring to earlier remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval he said that the two had claimed that the “era of war” was over but the current developments indicate the opposite.

Gandhi cited the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, tensions in the Middle East, the threat of war involving Iran, and referred to Operation Sindoor as part of the emerging security landscape. “We are moving into an era of war,” he said, adding that the US dollar and American supremacy are being challenged as the world transitions from one superpower to multiple power centres.