‘Want India to be a bridge between Israel, Palestine to end occupation’

Palestine Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, who is visiting India for the India-Arab League Foreign ministers’ meeting on Saturday, in an interview with The Indian Express, spoke about expectations from New Delhi, US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, and post-conflict future political dispensation. She met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. Edited excerpts:

We talked about my visit to India and the importance of holding the Arab-India forum, and the outlook on what the peace entails in the Middle East, the situation in Gaza, the situation on the West Bank, and what it takes to move forward, and especially focusing on what interventions by India in the future.

Q. You were born and raised as a Christian, what are your impressions of life in Palestine?

Occupation is very ugly. Nobody would want to live occupied. And no matter how you try to beautify any occupation, it remains ugly, nobody would embrace being suffocated, being deprived of human rights, being humiliated, and being discriminated against. I mean, what sort of life is this? In that sense, I want to get rid of this occupation… for seven decades, the potential of the Palestinian people has been suffocated, and it’s about time that we regain our destiny as enshrined in international law.

Q. How were your discussions with the MPs, civil society and others?

I had a meeting where more than 80 people attended, including parliamentarians, civil society, diplomats, Arab and international diplomats and other stakeholders or people who have interest in the area. And most were supportive of the plight of the Palestinians, the need for materialization of the two states and the need to end this occupation… You can’t have peace without the end of occupation.

Q. When we talk about India-Palestine bilateral relations, the pro-Palestine position is seen to be evolving where India is seen to be closer to Israel. How do you see this evolution from Palestinian perspective?

Look, the world changes, and the needs and interests change. But in the final analysis, India has remained steadfast on its values and principles. India was one of the first countries to recognise the state of Palestine. It recognised the PLO as the sole representative of the Palestinian people, and has been a great supporter of the Palestinian people.

Becoming friends with Israel does not contradict the fact that you are friends with Palestine. Friends advise friends on what’s right, and in that regard, because I’m not trying to delegitimize Israel, I would want a country like India to be a bridge between two parties, the occupier and the occupied, towards ending occupation, because India truly believes in people’s right to self-determination, democracy, in the values of international law, and its compliance. I would want India to be an advocate with another friend that is violating my rights.

Q. India has funded schools and hospitals in the past. Which areas of cooperation are you looking at in future?

In Gaza today… the extent of devastation is so immense that (there is) need in every single sector. So whatever India feels most interested in and has most expertise in, they can chip in. To rebuild Gaza, the whole world needs to support it. India can do a lot in terms of technology, providing artificial limbs, de-mining of Gaza, and other areas of interest.

Story continues below this ad

In the West Bank, India has been instrumental with its development projects, it worked on building hospitals, schools, multipurpose buildings, the Institute for diplomacy. We would like India to continue infrastructure development, but at the same time building the capacity of Palestinians to be able to better manage their country and operate these institutions. And I must say that we’re very proud to have thousands of Palestinians who have graduated from Indian universities. And we would like that exchange and that capacity building to continue.

Q. President Trump has surprised many by striking the peace deal, brokering the peace deal between Israel and Hamas. How do you see Trump’s moves in the last one year?

Trump is a doer, and we know that Trump and the US are allies of Israel. It’s not a secret. If anyone can have influence over Israel, it is the US and President Trump. And in that context, we would want to reach out to President Trump on what real peace entails in the area — it entails respecting the occupied people and their rights. Because if you impose any peace deal, and it’s not true peace, which means those people will come back at one point and claim legitimacy and ask for their land. What Palestinians are asking for is only 22% of historic Palestine. We have recognised Israel over 78% of historic Palestine. Now it’s time to materialise the other state, which is Palestine.

Q. The war in Gaza has been devastating for the people of Palestine, and President Trump has formed the Board of Peace. How do you view India’s position that has so far stayed out of it, but not rejecting it as well?

I think India is in line with other countries contemplating whether to join or not to join… I am in no place to tell anybody to join or not to join. But I believe those who will be joining or not joining will look at this Board of Peace and say, how much is in line with the vision of peace, the end of occupation, the materialisation of two states, and its compliance with international law.

Q. But, what’s your assessment of the Board of Peace?

To me, as a Palestinian, it was my priority, and the leadership’s priority to stop the war, to stop the aggression over Gaza, because every delay meant more Palestinians lives being devastated… this (the board) has stopped the war, albeit not fully. But we are not seeing the extent of the devastation as before. So the priority is maintained. But we would like this to be taken further. I want this to be tied to international law, tied very clearly to my right to self-determination and statehood.

Story continues below this ad

Q. When you talk about peace in Gaza, the de-arming of Hamas is part of the second phase of the ceasefire deal. How do you see that possible?

It’s a possibility because Hamas also agreed to the terms of the deal… And I believe Palestinians look for that measure as something that will preserve the Palestinian national project, because we know if that doesn’t materialise, things will not move in Gaza as planned. We hope to move ahead with our relief and reconstruction efforts as soon as possible, because people cannot wait much longer.

Q. And will Hamas be part of the political dispensation?

Our President has iterated this very, very clearly that if Hamas wants to become part of the Palestinian political structure—they have the right to do so—they need to join the PLO… you need to subscribe to the PLO’s mandate. And the mandate today says we envisage a Palestine that lives in peace and security with its neighbour, the State of Israel, which means that the PLO recognises the State of Israel, and all members of the PLO would recognise all agreements signed by the PLO…

Q. And, what about the international stabilization force? Is Palestine comfortable with that idea?

Palestine has welcomed the peace agreement, and the International stabilization force is part of it. You need a stabilization force because you need a third party to oversee the security issues… The newly established Administrative Committee that will oversee the day-to-day services cannot function without security measures… that force, after a period of time, will hand over and include the Palestinian police forces that will be taking care of day-to-day matters.

Q. In Gaza, so many people have been killed and injured. There is an apprehension among analysts that those who’ve survived the war, maybe 10 years from now might take up arms — say, a kid who saw his parents get killed. How will you tackle that?

I tackle it with a glimpse of hope and a light at the end of the tunnel that gives that child the message that peace and justice can prevail, and that you will enjoy a sovereign, independent state of your own. If that child doesn’t see that and continues to be oppressed, the violence that the child has witnessed will breed more violence in future, and we don’t want that.

Story continues below this ad

Q. Are you hopeful of that future?

I have to remain hopeful. I keep saying that for Palestinians, hope is not an option, hope is a must. If you go into despair… people in despair do crazy things. So I want to stay hopeful. I want to say it’s possible. I want to say I have a right. I have a message to the world that my rights cannot be erased by anybody. Occupations do not erase rights.

Weakening of or infringement on international law today does not erase my right. We will struggle, albeit peacefully, until that right is reached.