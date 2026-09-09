India News Live Updates, 09 September 2026: ED searches premises linked to Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi, daughter

Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi. (Source: FB)

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched around 18 premises linked to Karnataka PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, his daughter and Chikkodi MP Priyanka Jarkiholi, and others as part of an ongoing investigation, officials said. The searches include the minister’s premises in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony and those linked to his daughter, they said.

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Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi, CBSE language policy, Ravi Nair pleas

The Supreme Court is set to hear a series of important pleas today, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s challenge in a case over derogatory remarks against the Indian Army during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. The court will also hear a plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s aide Sumit Roy in a land fraud case, a challenge to the CBSE’s three-language policy and journalist Ravi Nair’s plea seeking to quash a forgery FIR at the instance of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

Story continues below this ad Meta launches AI agent that can email, book travel and sell items Meta launched an app named Muse, an AI agent designed to perform tasks such as sending emails, booking travel and selling items on users’ behalf. The US-only service, available through a dedicated app and WhatsApp, is central to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push for “personal superintelligence” and comes with free and paid tiers. However, the launch has raised fresh safety concerns after internal testing reportedly exposed security flaws and reliability issues, including problems accessing personal photos and monitoring time-sensitive purchases. According to Reuters‘ report, Meta said it had delayed the rollout to strengthen safeguards and that users can control which apps Muse can access and opt out of having their interactions used to train AI models. Rohini shootout exposes Bhau gang’s extortion trail Two shooters linked to gangster Himanshu Bhau’s gang were injured in a gunfight with Delhi Police in Rohini, while three suspects, including a juvenile, were apprehended, police said. The suspects are involved in the killing of property dealer Pramod in Narela while he was on his way to a gym. Acting on a tip-off, the Rohini Police Special Staff intercepted the group on Tuesday night, following which the suspects opened fire. Police retaliated, with more than 10 rounds exchanged. Police suspect the murder was linked to an extortion demand and are probing the motive and possible involvement of others. Live Updates Sep 9, 2026 09:16 AM IST Meta launches AI agent that can email, book travel and sell items Meta launched an app named Muse, an AI agent designed to perform tasks such as sending emails, booking travel and selling items on users’ behalf. The US-only service, available through a dedicated app and WhatsApp, is central to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push for “personal superintelligence” and comes with free and paid tiers. According to Reuters' report, Meta said it had delayed the rollout to strengthen safeguards and that users can control which apps Muse can access and opt out of having their interactions used to train AI models. Sep 9, 2026 09:08 AM IST Top pleas before Supreme Court today The Supreme Court is set to hear a series of important pleas today, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s challenge in a case over derogatory remarks against the Indian Army during the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. The court will also hear a plea by TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s aide Sumit Roy in a land fraud case, a challenge to the CBSE ’s three-language policy. And journalist Ravi Nair’s plea seeking to quash a forgery FIR at the instance of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. Sep 9, 2026 09:06 AM IST Rohini shootout exposes Bhau gang’s extortion trail Two shooters linked to gangster Himanshu Bhau’s gang were injured in a gunfight with Delhi Police in Rohini, while three suspects, including a juvenile, were apprehended, police said. The suspects are involved in the killing of property dealer Pramod in Narela while he was on his way to a gym. Acting on a tip-off, the Rohini Police Special Staff intercepted the group on Tuesday night, following which the suspects opened fire. Police retaliated, with more than 10 rounds exchanged. Police suspect the murder was linked to an extortion demand and are probing the motive and possible involvement of others. (PTI)

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