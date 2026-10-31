India News Live Updates, 31 October 2026: Odisha shop owner shot dead in robbery bid; 3 juveniles among 9 held

Police said the murder was the result of a robbery attempt. (File Photo)

Police have arrested nine people, including three juveniles, for allegedly murdering Jana Seva Kendra owner Trilochan Mohant in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The accused allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons and fired three rounds at him while he was returning home with the day’s earnings after closing his shop on Wednesday night. Police suspect the murder was the result of a robbery attempt. They took six of the accused to the crime scene on Friday to reconstruct the incident.

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ISRO launches GSLV-F18 carrying navigation satellite NVS-03

ISRO’s GSLV-F18 rocket, carrying the next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.51 pm on Friday. Weighing around 2,232 kg, the satellite is the third in the next-generation navigation system aimed at ensuring continuity of services under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). It carries an indigenous atomic clock and adds the L1 signal to the existing L5 and S signals.

Story continues below this ad Manisha wins gold as India clinch record four medals at Wrestling Worlds Manisha Bhanwala defeated American wrestler Abigail Nette 8-6 in the 59 kg final to become only the second Indian wrestler after Sushil Kumar to win a World Championships gold. Her victory capped India’s best-ever performance in women’s wrestling at the tournament, with the country securing four medals. Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi won silver medals in the 76 kg and 50 kg categories, respectively, while Tanu Sharma claimed bronze in the 72 kg category. India surpassed its previous best tally of two medals, recorded in 2021. Four killed, two injured in fire at shoe factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Four people were killed and two injured after a massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 in northwest Delhi on Friday night. The blaze erupted around 9.30 pm, prompting multiple fire tenders and rescue teams to reach the spot. Six people were found unconscious inside the factory and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where four were declared dead. The identities of the deceased are yet to be verified, while the cause of the fire remains unknown. Live Updates

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