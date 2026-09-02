India News Live Updates, 2 September 2026: Security tightened around BJP offices in J&K ahead of JKNC protest

Security was tightened around BJP offices in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of planned protests by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) over the statehood issue. While the BJP has announced a ‘Secretariat Gherao’ on Wednesday to focus on the concerns over recruitment and employment, the National Conference has planned a counter-protest. The party said on Tuesday that it would peacefully gherao BJP offices in Srinagar and Jammu, seeking accountability for commitments made by the Union government in Parliament and before the Supreme Court on Jammu and Kashmir.

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Three youths drown in East Delhi’s Sanjay Lake

Three men aged between 22 and 25 drowned in Sanjay Lake near Kotla Gaon in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area on Tuesday evening, police said. A PCR call was received around 7.30 pm, following which a police team reached the spot and rescued the men from the water. They were found unresponsive and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where medico-legal formalities are underway, police said.