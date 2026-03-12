Delhi in talks with Tehran to let India-bound fuel ships pass

A UAE navy vessel patrols next to cargo ships and oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates. (Source: AP)

Delhi is in talks with Tehran to let India-bound fuel ships transit the Strait of Hormuz, closed by the Iranian military following the outbreak of war in West Asia.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi have had three conversations in the last few days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India’s energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything,” Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said Thursday.

Sources indicated that since the talks are underway, it is still “work in progress”.