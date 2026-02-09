INDIA bloc united on no-confidence motion against Speaker over his remark on Oppn MPs: Congress’s Jothimani

Speaker Om Birla had said that he had “credible information that several members from the Congress” would create “an unprecedented incident after reaching the PM’s seat. (PTI photo)

Terming Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s statement about the conduct of Opposition MPs

“completely unsubstantiated, false, and vile”, Congress Karur MP S Jothimani on Monday reacted sharply to the adjournment of the House for the day.

This was after Jothimani, along with five other senior opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wrote to Speaker Birla regarding the goings-on in the Lower House. According to sources, the member from Tamil Nadu also intended to bring a motion of no-confidence against Birla in the House.

“It should not have been done by a Speaker of the House. We, the women MPs, are coming to the Parliament against all odds. It’s not easy. It’s not that overnight we became MPs… Most of them are coming from a non-political family…from a very rural, humble background,” she said.