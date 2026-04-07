‘Not the time for reckless statements’: Congress’s Manickam Tagore slams Mamata’s ‘secret understanding’ remark

Revealing more gaps within the INDIA bloc ahead of Assembly elections in several states, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said Tuesday TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s claim of a “secret understanding” between his party, the DMK, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is “irresponsible and condemnable,” and called for unity among allies.

During an election rally on Monday, Banerjee alleged that her Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK chief M K Stalin and the Congress might have a secret understanding with the ECI. Her remarks sparked a row among the partners of the INDIA bloc ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.