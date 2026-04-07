‘Not the time for reckless statements’: Congress’s Manickam Tagore slams Mamata’s ‘secret understanding’ remark

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Revealing more gaps within the INDIA bloc ahead of Assembly elections in several states, Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said Tuesday TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s claim of a “secret understanding” between his party, the DMK, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is “irresponsible and condemnable,” and called for unity among allies.
During an election rally on Monday, Banerjee alleged that her Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK chief M K Stalin and the Congress might have a secret understanding with the ECI. Her remarks sparked a row among the partners of the INDIA bloc ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
“At a time when the Opposition must stand united against the BJP, such baseless accusations only weaken the collective fight,” Tagore said in a statement.
He alleged it was “surprising” that Mamata Banerjee is losing her balance and making wild claims without evidence. “Casting doubts on institutions and targeting alliance partners without facts is not leadership—it is distraction,” he added.
“Let us not forget that the TMC was once in alliance with the BJP in 1998 and 1999, and even fought elections alongside the RSS-BJP combine in 2004.”
He mentioned that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has consistently stood against the RSS-BJP ideology, facing over 25 cases, disqualification from Parliament, and even eviction from his official residence. “That is the price he has paid for speaking truth to power,” said Tagore.
Hitting out at Banerjee, Tagore said that the Congress does not need lectures on fighting the BJP. “This is not the time for reckless statements. This is the time for unity, responsibility, and focus,” said Tagore.
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