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INDIA bloc Meeting Live Updates: 23 Opposition parties meet in Delhi to rebuild alliance against BJP

INDIA bloc Meeting in Delhi Today Live Updates: Behind the display of unity, several parties are expected to raise grievances against the Congress.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | June 8, 2026 10:28 AM IST
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INDIA bloc meetingLeaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend the gathering. (Source: File)

INDIA bloc Meeting LIVE: Twenty-three opposition parties are gathering in Delhi on Monday, aiming to reset strategy against the BJP after a series of electoral setbacks. The discussions are expected to focus on rebuilding coordination, preparing for upcoming state elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha contest and presenting a united front on issues ranging from inflation and unemployment to electoral reforms. Congress leaders have stressed that despite differences, the coalition remains united in its opposition to the BJP government.

Why is this meeting more important? The political dynamics have changed since the alliance last met. Regional players have suffered electoral defeats, altering the balance of power within the opposition camp. While the DMK is staying away after its fallout with the Congress in Tamil Nadu, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to play a more active role following its loss in West Bengal. Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend the gathering.

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What tensions and disagreements could surface at the meeting? Behind the display of unity, several parties are expected to raise grievances against the Congress. The CPI(M) is likely to seek an explanation over Congress leaders’ attacks on former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Assembly polls, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is upset over the Congress’s handling of a Rajya Sabha nomination in the state. TMC may also seek support over alleged attacks on its leaders in Bengal.

Live Blog
10:26 (IST)08 Jun 2026

INDIA bloc Meeting Live Updates: Opposition seeks common ground in Delhi meet today

  • Twenty-three opposition parties of the INDIA bloc are meeting in New Delhi on Monday to recalibrate their strategy against the BJP after recent assembly election setbacks.
  • Senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend.
  • Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said 23 parties have confirmed participation, stressing that the opposition alliance remains united despite ideological diversity.
  • The meeting comes amid changed political equations following the defeat of key regional players, particularly the TMC in West Bengal and the DMK in Tamil Nadu.
  • AAP and DMK are unlikely to attend, with AAP distancing itself from the alliance and DMK boycotting the gathering after its split with Congress in Tamil Nadu.
  • The bloc is expected to discuss a joint strategy for upcoming state elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, while presenting a united front against the Modi government.
  • The TMC is likely to raise the issue of alleged attacks on its leaders in West Bengal and seek support from other opposition parties.
  • Internal differences may also surface, with the CPI(M) planning to seek clarification from Congress over allegations that the Left had an understanding with the BJP during the Kerala Assembly polls.
  • BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the alliance, claiming it suffers from 'confusion, division and ambition for positions' rather than a common agenda. (PTI)

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