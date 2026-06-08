INDIA bloc Meeting Live Updates: 23 Opposition parties meet in Delhi to rebuild alliance against BJP

Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend the gathering. (Source: File)

INDIA bloc Meeting LIVE: Twenty-three opposition parties are gathering in Delhi on Monday, aiming to reset strategy against the BJP after a series of electoral setbacks. The discussions are expected to focus on rebuilding coordination, preparing for upcoming state elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha contest and presenting a united front on issues ranging from inflation and unemployment to electoral reforms. Congress leaders have stressed that despite differences, the coalition remains united in its opposition to the BJP government.

Why is this meeting more important? The political dynamics have changed since the alliance last met. Regional players have suffered electoral defeats, altering the balance of power within the opposition camp. While the DMK is staying away after its fallout with the Congress in Tamil Nadu, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to play a more active role following its loss in West Bengal. Leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray are expected to attend the gathering.

Story continues below this ad What tensions and disagreements could surface at the meeting? Behind the display of unity, several parties are expected to raise grievances against the Congress. The CPI(M) is likely to seek an explanation over Congress leaders’ attacks on former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Assembly polls, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is upset over the Congress’s handling of a Rajya Sabha nomination in the state. TMC may also seek support over alleged attacks on its leaders in Bengal.