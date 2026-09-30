INDIA bloc meets amid row over Election Commission

Amid the row over the rupture within the Election Commission, top leaders of the INDIA bloc met on Wednesday to finalise an action plan for a joint protest. The Congress emphasised that the opposition stands united to protect the Constitution from “repeated assaults” of the Modi government, including its “vote chori gameplan” to remain in power.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, the TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, and leaders from parties such as the SP, CPI, CPI(M), NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, were present at the meeting.