At key Opposition meeting, an all-stars line-up and a rallying cry

At the INDIA bloc meet on Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge outlined a strategic blueprint to rebuild their alliance against the Central government following setbacks in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

As twenty-three opposition parties attended the meet, Kharge urged their respective leaders to come forward to form a resistance against “Modi government’s misgovernance”. “On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when we all came together firmly to defeat the Modi government’s malicious bills on delimitation. Now we must strengthen that same spirit even further and move forward, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government’s misgovernance,” Kharge said.