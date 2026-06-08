Letter to Chief Justice, demand for minister exit: What INDIA bloc decided

Flanked by Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the decisions taken in today’s meeting. (PTI)

The INDIA opposition bloc will write to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on alleged electoral irregularities and press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the uproar over paper leaks and exam glitches.

These are among the five decisions the Opposition bloc agreed upon in its meeting at Delhi’s Constitution Club on Monday. The meeting, for which Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee came from Kolkata, took place amid a meltdown in her party in the aftermath of its stunning defeat in the recently held Assembly polls in Bengal.

Flanked by Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced the decisions taken in today’s meeting.