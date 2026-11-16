India Biennale 2026 to begin on Dec 4 at 22 venues in Delhi; check details

For over 100 days starting December 4, Delhi will turn into a cultural canvas as the India Biennale kicks off at 22 venues across the city. The event, being organised by the Ministry of Culture, will be centred at Purana Qila and conclude on March 21 next year.
This is the second edition of the flagship event, but much bigger in scale and breadth than the inaugural edition held in 2023. Spanning 108 days, it will bring together contemporary art, architecture, design, and cultural exchange across the capital’s historic monuments, museums, galleries, public spaces, and cultural institutions.
Building on the experience and success of the India pavilion at the 61st Venice Art Biennale 2026 and the inaugural edition of the India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (AADB) in 2023, the India Biennale 2026 is aimed at bringing India’s creative communities into conversation with one another and with the world, officials in the ministry said.
Besides Purana Qila, the biennale will extend to the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, Lodhi Garden, Mehrauli, the National Gallery of Modern Art, the National Museum, Lalit Kala Akademi, and other participating venues. There will be exhibitions, installations, performances, talks, and workshops spanning disciplines, generations, and geographies.
Interestingly, the biennale—themed around “Reconnecting in an Age of Distraction”—uses a public-private partnership model, bringing together corporate partners, cultural institutions, foundations, and international collaborators.
The programme includes presentations by institutions such as Bihar Museum, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, JSW Group, Serendipity Arts, Devi Art Foundation, Aditya Birla Group pavilion, Godrej Pavilion, Vedanta Pavilion, and the Public Arts Trust of India installations, alongside a wider network of other organisations and practitioners.
A rare Mahabharata scroll on display after over 100 years
Among the featured presentations are DAG’s Anant: a rare 18th-century Mahabharata scroll being displayed after more than 100 years; Devi Art Foundation’s The Infinite Circle; and The Eternal Fold at Lodhi Garden. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will present Kingdom of Earth, while Bihar Museum brings The Sacred Waters: Chhath Puja E Pind Daan to Purana Qila.
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Across Delhi, its monuments and museums, its institutions, galleries, embassies, studios, and streets, artists, architects, and designers are invited to make works that slow the eye, return the body to the city, and restore what haste has worn thin.
The biennale’s engagement with Delhi’s urban and architectural heritage is further reflected in projects such as Shehr Mehrauli: Where Memory Meets Water by the Cultural Resource Conservation Initiative, which extends across the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and its surrounding historic precincts.
The DRONAH Foundation, in association with the National Institute of Urban Affairs and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, will present Our Cities Speak across multiple sites, including Qutub Minar.
Single entry pass
For the duration of the event, entry to participating monuments and cultural institutions will be facilitated through a single pass, priced between Rs 100 for a day and Rs 3,000 for a seasonal pass.
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Another key component is The Student Biennale 2026-27, presented by the Ministry of Culture in association with The Ardee Foundation, from which 108 artists will display their works for the 108 days of the biennale.
The initiative seeks to bring together student artists and creative practitioners from educational institutions across the country.