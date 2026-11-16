India Biennale 2026 to begin on Dec 4 at 22 venues in Delhi; check details

For over 100 days starting December 4, Delhi will turn into a cultural canvas as the India Biennale kicks off at 22 venues across the city. The event, being organised by the Ministry of Culture, will be centred at Purana Qila and conclude on March 21 next year.

This is the second edition of the flagship event, but much bigger in scale and breadth than the inaugural edition held in 2023. Spanning 108 days, it will bring together contemporary art, architecture, design, and cultural exchange across the capital’s historic monuments, museums, galleries, public spaces, and cultural institutions.

Building on the experience and success of the India pavilion at the 61st Venice Art Biennale 2026 and the inaugural edition of the India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale (AADB) in 2023, the India Biennale 2026 is aimed at bringing India’s creative communities into conversation with one another and with the world, officials in the ministry said.