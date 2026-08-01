12 projects, Rs 4,000-crore LoC agreement: India, Bhutan review development ties

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 1, 2026 08:46 AM IST
Twelve new projects worth Rs 332 crore were approved while a Line of Credit agreement worth Rs 4,000 crore was signed between Bhutan and the Export-Import Bank of India for energy projects, as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Thimphu to review the progress of development projects supported by Delhi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
During his two-day visit which concluded on Friday, Misri also called on King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D N Dhungyel.
The visit comes on the heels of Misri’s China trip on July 27-28, as New Delhi and Beijing continue their efforts to maintain dialogue and engagement on bilateral issues, including border-related matters and broader cooperation.
On Thursday, the fifth India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks, co-chaired by Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji focussed on the implementation of projects under Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan, as per the Indian Embassy in Bhutan.
The two sides discussed all aspects of bilateral cooperation including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance, the MEA said in a statement on Friday.
During talks, both sides reviewed the overall progress and implementation of India’s support of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan period (2024-29), the MEA said. A total of 12 new projects, worth Rs 332 crore, were approved, covering sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, urban amenities and disaster management.
The two foreign secretaries also virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and the Olakha Park, developed under the Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu, funded by India as part of bilateral economic development.
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The two sides also exchanged a pact for cooperation in health education and research between AIIMS and Bhutan’s Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences. As part of India’s support for Bhutan’s green mobility initiatives, 45 Evs were handed over to the Royal Government of Bhutan.