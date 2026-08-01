12 projects, Rs 4,000-crore LoC agreement: India, Bhutan review development ties

Twelve new projects worth Rs 332 crore were approved while a Line of Credit agreement worth Rs 4,000 crore was signed between Bhutan and the Export-Import Bank of India for energy projects, as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Thimphu to review the progress of development projects supported by Delhi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During his two-day visit which concluded on Friday, Misri also called on King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D N Dhungyel.

The visit comes on the heels of Misri’s China trip on July 27-28, as New Delhi and Beijing continue their efforts to maintain dialogue and engagement on bilateral issues, including border-related matters and broader cooperation.