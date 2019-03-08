‘India belongs to all’: Rahul Gandhi on assault of Kashmiri traders in UP

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday condemned the violence against Kashmiris traders who were recently assaulted in Lucknow and said that India belonged to all its citizens.

Advertising

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader posted a video of the incident and lauded those who “challenged the attackers”. “While I’m disgusted by this video of Kashmiri traders being attacked in UP, I salute the braveheart who challenged the attackers. India belongs to its citizens, from every corner of our nation. I strongly condemn all acts of violence against our Kashmiri brothers and sisters,” the posted on the micro-blogging site.

While I’m disgusted by this video of Kashmiri traders being attacked in UP, I salute the braveheart who challenged the attackers. India belongs to its citizens, from every corner of our nation. I strongly condemn all acts of violence against our Kashmiri brothers & sisters. pic.twitter.com/xuNsnsX12K — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 8, 2019

Two Kashmiri men selling dry fruits in a Lucknow market were abused and assaulted Wednesday evening by a group of men linked to Vishwa Hindu Dal, a little-known local religious outfit, police said.

Five men were arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident, including the two main accused who have been identified as Bajrang Sonkar and Amar Mishra, and the Dal’s president Ambuj Nigam. Sonkar has a “criminal history”, with around 12 cases registered against him, including charges of theft, loot and murder, said police.

The victims were identified as Afzal Nayak and Abdul Salam Nayak, both residents of Kulgam in J&K.