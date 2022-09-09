scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Centre bans broken rice exports: ‘Abnormal increase’

The move came a day after the government imposed a 20 per cent export duty on all non-basmati rice except par-boiled rice.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: “Export Policy of broken rice… is amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’.” (Representative image: Pixabay)

The Union government Friday banned the export of broken rice while flagging an increase in its price, a shortage in supply for domestic requirements and, significantly, an “abnormal” increase in exports.

The move came a day after the government imposed a 20 per cent export duty on all non-basmati rice except par-boiled rice.

Observing that broken rice exports have increased 42 times to 21.31 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) during April-August 2022 as compared to 0.51 LMT during the corresponding period of 2019, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey Friday said: “This is not a normal increase of exports. This is absolutely abnormal.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...

He also shared country-wise data that shows China was the top buyer (15.85 LMT) of Indian broken rice in 2021-22.

On June 14, The Indian Express had reported that China has emerged as the top buyer of Indian rice during the pandemic, with the neighbouring country importing 16.34 LMT — or 7.7 per cent — of India’s total rice export of 212.10 LMT in 2021-22. out of China’s total rice import from India of 16.34 LMT, nearly 97 per cent, or 15.76 LMT, was broken rice.

Pandey said the price, which was around Rs 15-16 per kg as on January 1 this year, has increased to Rs 22 per kg as on September 8.

Explained

Rise in export share

The share of broken rice in the total rice exports increased to 22.78 per cent during April-August 2022 from 1.34 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019, government data show. This came even as China emerged as a major buyer of broken rice. The Food Secretary said this increase in export share is not normal.

“As a result, broken rice is also not available either for poultry feed or for ethanol for which they were using broken rice or damaged foodgrains,” he said. “Therefore, for the time being, broken rice export has been stopped and a transition period has been given.”

Advertisement

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: “Export Policy of broken rice… is amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’.”

Pandey stated: “If you see the broken rice export figure for the full financial year, it shows an increase of more than 300 per cent from 12.21 lakh metric tonnes in 2018-19 to 38.90 LMT in 2021-22. This is also an exponential increase. This is not a normal increase by any stretch of imagination. If your exports are growing by 4 or 5 or 6 per cent, then this increase is abnormal.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The ban will come into effect from September 9. However, relaxation has been given to three categories where consignments of broken rice will be allowed between September 9 and 15. First, where loading of broken rice on the ship has commenced before the notification. Second, where the shipping bill is filed and vessels have already berthed or arrived and anchored in Indian ports and their rotation number has been allocated before the notification (the approval of loading in such vessels will be issued only after confirmation by the concerned port authorities regarding anchoring/berthing of the ship for loading of broken rice prior to the notification). Third, where broken rice consignment has been handed over to Customs before the notification and is registered in their system.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Referring to the imposition of 20 per export duty on all non-basmati rice except par-boiled rice, Pandey said that it would lead to lowering of prices of rice in the domestic market.

Pandey also said that the total rice sowing during the current kharif season has been so far about 20 lakh hectare less as compared to the corresponding figure of the last year. The rice production may fall by 10 million tonnes and in the worst case it can be 12 million tonnes [shortfall] this year due to a variety of factors, he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 01:15:49 pm
Next Story

Apple Watch Series 8’s temperature sensor: How it will work, what it means for women’s health

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement