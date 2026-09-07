India, Bangladesh likely to discuss resumption of passenger train services

India and Bangladesh are likely to discuss resuming the Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express services, potentially restoring key cross-border rail links.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 7, 2026 07:06 PM IST
India-Bangladesh passenger train services may resume soon. (PTI File Photo)India-Bangladesh passenger train services may resume soon. (PTI File Photo)
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India and Bangladesh are likely to discuss the resumption of cross-border passenger train services that have remained suspended since the political unrest in 2024, that toppled Sheikh Hasina‘s government. While freight train services between the two countries resumed in February last year following a nine-month suspension, passenger services have yet to restart.

According to PTI, Bangladesh Railway officials are scheduled to hold a two-day meeting with their Indian counterparts in Dhaka starting Tuesday. The possible resumption of the Maitree Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express will be among the key issues on the agenda during the Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM).

“We are set to discuss matters relating to re-launching of the railway services — Maitree, Bandhan, and Mitali Express — in the IGRM (Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting) starting tomorrow,” a Bangladesh railway official told PTI.

Bangladesh is also expected to propose a new rail route connecting Rajshahi with Kolkata. Another proposal under consideration involves operating the Maitree Express between Dhaka and Kolkata via the newly constructed Padma Bridge instead of the Jamuna Bridge.

Also Read | Dedicated Freight Corridors: How India’s 2,843-km rail freight network is expanding

According to the report, if both sides reach an agreement, the three cross-border passenger train services could resume as early as next month. However, the restart would require approvals from the relevant ministries in both countries before operations can begin.

The Maitree and Bandhan Express services were suspended in July 2024 following violent protests in Bangladesh. The suspension was initially announced for a limited period but was later extended indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Mitali Express, made its last journey to Dhaka on July 17, 2024, but did not return to India, PTI reported, citing railway officials.

The Maitree Express connects Dhaka with Kolkata, while the Bandhan Express links Khulna with Kolkata. The Mitali Express previously operated between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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