India, Bangladesh likely to discuss resumption of passenger train services

India and Bangladesh are likely to discuss the resumption of cross-border passenger train services that have remained suspended since the political unrest in 2024, that toppled Sheikh Hasina‘s government. While freight train services between the two countries resumed in February last year following a nine-month suspension, passenger services have yet to restart.

According to PTI, Bangladesh Railway officials are scheduled to hold a two-day meeting with their Indian counterparts in Dhaka starting Tuesday. The possible resumption of the Maitree Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express will be among the key issues on the agenda during the Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM).