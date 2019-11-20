India-Bangladesh Test match: In another first at Eden, HIV+ kids to escort players to ground

# AN Eight-year-old boy can’t wait to meet Sourav Ganguly on November 22. The boy, who calls himself “a fan of dada” is also planning to strike a little conversation with the new BCCI chief, by saying “you are doing very well.”

# Seventeen-year-old girl, a Rishav Pant fan, says if she gets an opportunity to meet him, she would first introduce herself and then tell him that “you are my idol.”

# Another 10-year-old , however, is sad because former cricket captain of India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will not come to Eden Gardens on November 22 when the historic India-Bangladesh second test match starts. But, he is happy because he would be able to see the Indian cricket team on the day.

Like, these three children, 35 HIV-positive children from a city home will escort the India and Bangladesh teams from pavilion to ground when the historic pink ball test match starts this Friday.

They also will play a friendly cricket match during lunch on the first day of the Test match, in presence of veterans like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly among others. Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also remain present on the inaugural day of the test match, which will be India’s first with a pink ball.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Secretary Avishek Dalmia said the children will play cricket on the outfield during “supper”.

The test match will witness another first. India’s first cafe, run by HIV positive people – Cafe Positive – will set up a stall in the Eden Gardens.

“The adult members of the home, who run Café Positive, will set up a stall around club house,” said Dalmia.

Sources said as India will play its first ever pink ball test match, CAB was planning to do something innovative, when it received a proposal from Anandaghar home, run by Kallol Ghosh. The CAB accepted the proposal.

Ghosh said 35 children were selected for escorting the players from pavillion to pitch and for the friendly match. “There friendly match will be of a total of six overs, three overs each for two teams.”

He added their Cafe Positive stall will serve muffins, sandwiches and tea, coffee to the audience and dignitaries.

“We want to see HIV positive in a positive sense. That’s why, we also named our eatery, Café Positive. This is the first such café in India, being run by the HIV positive people. There is stigma attached to HIV positive people in our society. Many are not even ready to touch these people. We are trying to change this stigma. That’s why we gave this proposal to the CAB and are grateful that it accepted the proposal,” Ghosh said.