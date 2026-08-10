Amid tensions over Sheikh Hasina, Dinesh Trivedi may call on Bangladesh PM today for BRICS invite

Hasina, who has been living in India ever since her ouster in August 2024, faces a death sentence in Bangladesh. Her party, the Awami League, has been banned in the country. (Wikimedia Commons Photo)

Amid tensions over ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina’s media event in Delhi last week, High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said that an upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dhaka counterpart, Tarique Rahman, will iron out the issues between the two nations.

His comment, made at an event at the Indian Visa Application Centre in the Bangladesh capital on Sunday, comes days after Dhaka expressed ‘outrage’ at Hasina’s virtual press conference, which India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was quick to dismiss any role in, while maintaining that it does not endorse anything said at the forum.

“When two leaders meet, a lot of problems are solved. I have full confidence [about the problem being resolved in the meeting],” Trivedi said on Sunday, adding, “We all respect Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman a lot. He is a people’s person, and so is our PM.”