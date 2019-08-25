India-Bahrain joint statement: Global community must reject use of terrorism against other countries

India and Bahrain Sunday issued a joint statement and called on the international community to avoid the use of terrorism against other countries and help enhance cooperation in the field of security, counter-terrorism and the exchange of intelligence and information.

The joint statement was issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Gulf Kingdom. PM Modi’s visit to Bahrain is the first-ever by any Indian prime minister.

During his visit, which concluded Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks and meetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa.

“Both sides called on all states to reject the use of terrorism against other countries; dismantle terrorism infrastructures where they happen to exist and to cut off any kind of support and financing to the terrorists perpetrating terrorism from all territories against other states, and bring perpetrators of acts of terrorism to justice,” the statement read. However, no particular country was mentioned.

The two sides also discussed ways to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including prevention of the use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and for disturbing social harmony.

The statement also said that the leaders pressed for a “need for concerted action by the international community against terrorism” and “underlined the importance of comprehensive sanctioning of terrorists and their organisations by the UN”.

The two countries also emphasised on the urgent need to pursue UN reforms, including the UN Security Council, to make it more representative and effective in tackling global issues.

During his maiden visit, PM Modi was also conferred with “The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance” for his efforts to strengthen relations with the key Gulf nations by discussing various bilateral and regional issues.

(With PTI inputs)