India, Bahrain agree to boost cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Bahrain PM Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, at Manma in Bahrain. (PTI)

INDIA AND Bahrain on Wednesday agreed to strengthen their ties in areas of defence and maritime security, space technology, trade and investment, infrastructure, IT, FinTech, health, hydrocarbon and renewable energy as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his two-day visit to the country on Wednesday.

During the visit, Jaishankar called on Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of Bahrain and Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. He also held talks with his counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During his calls on the leadership, he personally conveyed, on behalf of India, sincere condolences on the demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. He recalled the contribution of the late Prime Minister in strengthening India-Bahrain relations and for the welfare of the Indian community in Bahrain, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The minister thanked the leadership of Bahrain for hosting more than 300,000 Indian community in Bahrain and for taking “exceptional care” of the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Both sides affirmed to further strengthen their Covid-related cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction on operationalisation of Air Bubble arrangement between the two countries,” the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.