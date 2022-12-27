scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

India-backed projects in Afghanistan, Myanmar impacted due to prevailing situations: MEA to parliamentary panel

India's development partnership with Afghanistan includes more than 500 projects spread across each of its 34 provinces and in various sectors.

kabul latest news india todayThe Shahtoot Dam in Kabul, an India-backed project in Afghanistan.
India-backed projects have suffered setbacks in Afghanistan and faced numerous challenges in Myanmar due to the current political and security situations in these countries, the Ministry of External Affairs has informed a parliamentary panel.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs chaired by BJP MP P P Chaudhary noted that there has been a reduction in allocation in aid to Afghanistan.

In an action taken report tabled in Parliament last week, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has noted the parliamentary panel’s observations and will work towards addressing them.

India’s development partnership with Afghanistan includes more than 500 projects spread across each of its 34 provinces and in various sectors.

“Several proposals in this regard are already under process. Due to the political and security situation in Afghanistan, projects implementation has suffered setbacks,” the ministry said in the report.

Responding to the parliamentary committee’s observations on allocations to Myanmar, the ministry said despite the ongoing political situation in the country, India has completed and handed over a capacity building institution each on information technology and agriculture research in March this year.

Talking about the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, the ministry said its waterways component has been completed. While the construction work on its road component has been slow, “mainly due to the security situation on the Myanmar side and the delay caused due to Covid-19 pandemic.” “Given the current security and political situation in Myanmar, implementation and execution of the above projects have been met with numerous challenges,” the ministry said.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 21:37 IST
