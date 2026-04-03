11 months after bilateral ties took a hit, India and Azerbaijan officials meet in Baku

The 6th round of India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations was also held on Friday in Baku. (Credit: X/@MEAIndia)

Almost 11 months after ties between India and Azerbaijan suffered following Operation Sindoor, New Delhi and Baku are re-engaging with each other as senior officials met in Baku on Friday.

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The re-engagement is part of repairing of ties that began due to Azerbaijan’s support and help in evacuating Indian nationals from Iran — by using the landlocked nation as an overland transit route.

In view of airspace closure over Iran, travel of Indian nationals is being facilitated through Armenia and Azerbaijan. So far, 1,267 Indians, including 860 students, have exited Iran.

This has been possible due to the engagement by the newly-appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, who began the process last month.