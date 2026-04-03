11 months after bilateral ties took a hit, India and Azerbaijan officials meet in Baku

This has been possible due to the engagement by the newly-appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, who began the process last month.
BEGINNING OF A THAW
Last year, ties between India and Azerbaijan took a hit after Baku voiced concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, condemning New Delhi’s military strikes on Pakistani territory under Operation Sindoor between May 7 and 10. The re-engagement is part of repairing of ties that began following Azerbaijan’s help in evacuating Indian nationals from Iran.
On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Secretary (West) (Siby George) called on Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku today and reviewed the bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global matters of common interest.”
The 6th round of India-Azerbaijan Foreign Office Consultations was also held on Friday in Baku, co-chaired by the Secretary (West) besides Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur Mammadov.
According to MEA, the two sides comprehensively reviewed the current state of bilateral relations covering areas of mutual interest. The issues discussed included trade, technology, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, culture, people-to-people exchanges and the fight against cross-border terrorism.
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Secretary (West) George also met Hikmet Hajiyev, the Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan.
Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi, it said.
Last year, ties between India and Azerbaijan took a hit after Baku voiced concern over escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, condemning India’s military strikes on Pakistani territory under Operation Sindoor between May 7 and 10.
This had led to a campaign to boycott Azerbaijan as a tourism destination.
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In the weeks and months after Operation Sindoor, Indian tourist traffic to Azerbaijan and Turkey, two countries which came out in Pakistan’s support during the conflict, fell drastically.
Before this, Azerbaijan and Turkey were fast gaining popularity as tourism destinations for Indians. The number of Indian travellers visiting the two transcontinental countries had grown considerably in recent years, with direct flight connections also seeing a rise.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More