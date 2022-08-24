India awaits Russia evidence on IS man, may send NIA team

INDIA IS waiting for Russia to “formally” share evidence on the suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorist who was reportedly planning to carry out a suicide attack against a “representative of ruling circles of India”, allegedly over comments on Prophet Muhammad. Sources said that once evidence is received, the case will likely be given to National Investigation Agency (NIA), which may send a team to Russia to interrogate the suspect.
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced detention of the suspect, Mashrabkhon Azamov, said to be an Uzbek national.
“Information has been shared by Russian authorities informally. But a case will be registered only after some evidence comes through formal channels. Since the NIA has the mandate to probe cross-national cases, it is natural that it will be entrusted with the probe. A team may even visit Russia to interrogate the suspect,” said a home ministry official.
Meanwhile, the central security establishment is probing alleged IS network in India which was supposed to provide logistical support to Azamov after he arrived. In a video released by FSB on Monday, Azamov said: “I was supposed to be given things there (in India) to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting Prophet Muhammad.”
