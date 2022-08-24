scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

India awaits Russia evidence on IS man, may send NIA team

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced detention of the suspect, Mashrabkhon Azamov, said to be an Uzbek national.

An Islamic State terrorist, who was plotting a suicide attack against a member of India's leadership elite for offensive comments on Prophet, being detained in Russia. (PTI Photo)

INDIA IS waiting for Russia to “formally” share evidence on the suspected Islamic State (IS) terrorist who was reportedly planning to carry out a suicide attack against a “representative of ruling circles of India”, allegedly over comments on Prophet Muhammad. Sources said that once evidence is received, the case will likely be given to National Investigation Agency (NIA), which may send a team to Russia to interrogate the suspect.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced detention of the suspect, Mashrabkhon Azamov, said to be an Uzbek national.

“Information has been shared by Russian authorities informally. But a case will be registered only after some evidence comes through formal channels. Since the NIA has the mandate to probe cross-national cases, it is natural that it will be entrusted with the probe. A team may even visit Russia to interrogate the suspect,” said a home ministry official.

Meanwhile, the central security establishment is probing alleged IS network in India which was supposed to provide logistical support to Azamov after he arrived. In a video released by FSB on Monday, Azamov said: “I was supposed to be given things there (in India) to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting Prophet Muhammad.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:16:27 am
Next Story

Hathras ‘Conspiracy’ Case: HC grants bail to driver who ferried Kappan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement