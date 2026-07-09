PM Modi in Melbourne finalises deal to import Uranium from Australia

India and Australia have agreed on a deal to export Australian uranium to India for use in the nuclear energy industry. The deal came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.

Calling the two countries as “close partners”, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the two nations have officially cleared the path for the export of uranium to India, finalising an operational arrangement under their long-standing civil nuclear framework. “Australia and India are close partners and even closer friends,” Albanese told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday, according to news agency Reuters.

“The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India to help increase ​the ​share of non-fossil fuel power capacity, providing an additional market ⁠for the Australian resources sector.”