PM Modi in Melbourne finalises deal to import Uranium from Australia

India and Australia have agreed on a deal to export Australian uranium to India for use in the nuclear energy industry. The deal came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country.
Calling the two countries as “close partners”, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the two nations have officially cleared the path for the export of uranium to India, finalising an operational arrangement under their long-standing civil nuclear framework. “Australia and India are close partners and even closer friends,” Albanese told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday, according to news agency Reuters.
“The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity, providing an additional market for the Australian resources sector.”
PM Modi, while addressing the joint briefing, said that India’s relationship with Australia presented “historic opportunities” for both countries to cooperate across several areas.
“Agreement on nuclear energy will facilitate the supply of uranium from Australia to India,” he said, adding “We have historic opportunities to cooperate in this field.”
In a later statement, Modi said, “Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives.”