India, Australia to deepen cooperation to combat terror, says Ministry of External Affairs

Officials of India and Australia held the 10th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi Monday. Officials of India and Australia held the 10th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi Monday.

India and Australia have agreed to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation through measures such as regular exchange of information and sharing of best practices on countering violent extremism, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Officials of the two countries held the 10th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi Monday, during which they assessed and exchanged views on prevailing terrorist threats, including cross-border terrorism in Af-Pak region, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary (counter-terrorism) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Australian delegation was led by Paul Foley, ambassador for counter-terrorism.

“The two sides agreed to further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation through regular exchange of information, capacity building efforts, mutual legal assistance, sharing of best practices on countering violent extremism and cooperating in multilateral fora such as the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering,” the MEA said.

They also discussed contemporary counter-terrorism challenges such as radicalisation and violent extremism, use of Internet for terror purposes, foreign terrorist fighters explored measures to combat the financing of terrorism.

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism shall be held in Australia in 2019.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App