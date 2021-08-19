scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
India, Australia sign document to boost naval ties

Australia and India, along with the US and Japan are members of the four-nation Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, which has irked China.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 19, 2021 4:34:49 am
Malabar exercise, Malabar exercise 2020, Malabar exercise second phase, Malabar exercise dates, Malabar Navy Exercise Australia, Malabar Navy Exercise US, Malabar Navy Exercise Japan, what is Malabar Navy Exercise, indian expressThe navies of the four Quad nations will also participate in the Malabar Naval Exercise later this year.(File)

Chiefs of the Indian and Australian navies on Wednesday signed a guidance document to streamline interaction between the two forces at various levels.

The Navy said in a statement that the signing ceremony for the ‘Joint Guidance for the Australia-India Navy to Navy Relationship’ document was held via videconference between Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Admiral Michael J Noonan, Chief of Navy, Australian Navy.

Australia and India, along with the US and Japan are members of the four-nation Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, which has irked China. The navies of the four Quad nations will also participate in the Malabar Naval Exercise later this year.

