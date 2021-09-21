scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

India at SCO exercise in Russia with China, Pak

While China and Pakistan were present as observers in the Zapad exercise, in which a dozen countries participated, the two nations are participating in the SCO exercise along with all member states of the organisation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 4:39:41 am
There are eight SCO member states, including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Soon after the Army’s participation in the Zapad Exercise in Russia, a contingent of the Army and the Air Force is now participating in the SCO Exercise Peaceful Mission 2021 at Russia’s Orenburg.

While China and Pakistan were present as observers in the Zapad exercise, in which a dozen countries participated, the two nations are participating in the SCO exercise along with all member states of the organisation.

The Defence Ministry said on Monday that the sixth edition SCO Exercise Peaceful Mission: 2021 hosted by Russia started at Orenburg Region of South West Russia, with the aim “to foster close relations between SCO Member States and to enhance abilities of the military leaders to command multinational military contingents”. There are eight SCO member states, including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, the Indian and Nepali armies commenced the 15th India-Nepal combined battalion level military training exercise Surya Kiran, which will continue till October 3, in Pithoragarh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement