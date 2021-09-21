India at SCO exercise in Russia with China, Pak

Soon after the Army’s participation in the Zapad Exercise in Russia, a contingent of the Army and the Air Force is now participating in the SCO Exercise Peaceful Mission 2021 at Russia’s Orenburg.

While China and Pakistan were present as observers in the Zapad exercise, in which a dozen countries participated, the two nations are participating in the SCO exercise along with all member states of the organisation.

The Defence Ministry said on Monday that the sixth edition SCO Exercise Peaceful Mission: 2021 hosted by Russia started at Orenburg Region of South West Russia, with the aim “to foster close relations between SCO Member States and to enhance abilities of the military leaders to command multinational military contingents”. There are eight SCO member states, including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the Indian and Nepali armies commenced the 15th India-Nepal combined battalion level military training exercise Surya Kiran, which will continue till October 3, in Pithoragarh.