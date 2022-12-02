India assumes monthly presidency of UNSC

India assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on December 1, the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the Council in 2021-22.

India had earlier assumed UNSC presidency in August 2021.

Under India’s December presidency of UNSC, there are two signature events at the ministerial level, scheduled for December 14 (Reformed Multilateralism) and 15 (Counter-Terrorism). External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair the events.

On December 14, India will hold a “high-level open debate” on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” at the Security Council. New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism (NORMS) envisages reforms in the current multilateral architecture, with the UN at its centre, to make it more representative and fit for purpose.

Sources said this open debate is intended to encourage UN member-states to take this conversation forward by deliberating on the elements of a new orientation for multilateralism, and on how best to move forward in this regard in a time-bound manner. It will be attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly president Csaba Korosi.

The other signature event planned is the high-level briefing on the theme “Threats to International Peace and Security Caused by Terrorist Acts: Global Approach to Counter Terrorism — Challenges and Way Forward”, scheduled for December 15.

“Realising that the threat of terrorism is grave, universal and transnational in character, this briefing intends to underscore the necessity of collective and coordinated efforts to combat the menace of terrorism. Acknowledging that in recent times there has been a resurgence of terrorist activities…and that the existing and emerging threats call for a renewed collective approach to terrorism, the briefing will provide an opportunity for (UNSC) members to build on the recent deliberations of the Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28-29,” a source said.

There will be at least two meetings on Ukraine.

Overall, during its eighth term as an elected member of the UNSC, India has endeavoured to voice the key concerns of the Global South.