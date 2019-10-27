India asks world capitals to act against Pak’s ‘Kashmir cells’

The “Kashmir cells” that Pakistan opened in its embassies and high commissions across the world two months ago have emerged as the latest point of friction between New Delhi and Islamabad.

New Delhi is now reaching out to partner countries to seek action against these “Kashmir cells”, whose essential purpose is to drive Pakistan’s campaign against India. The Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indian diplomats in world capitals to raise the issue of “false propaganda” by Pakistan, sources told The Sunday Express.

India recently asked the United Kingdom to act against Pakistan’s mission for inciting the local population against India, as protests are being planned on the occasion of Diwali. Protests outside the Indian High Commission in London in September had turned violent.

“We all are aware that the government of Pakistan has set up Kashmir cells across all their high commissions in the world,” Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said earlier this week. “The main objective of these cells is to incite the local population with a nationality where they belong to, and to radicalise them through false propaganda,” Kumar said.

“We hope that countries where these Kashmir cells have been opened, they do realise that it is very dangerous since such cells openly incite violence and should be closed,” he added. “All countries should take appropriate action against such cells operating from their soil.”

Pakistan decided to set up the Kashmir cells after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 in August. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had made the announcement after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the Kashmir situation and to devise a plan of action following a meeting of the UN Security Council, where Pakistan failed to obtain a censure for India.