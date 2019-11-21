Hope they don’t fall victim to propaganda, says India as it seeks access to 2 arrested by Pak

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday asked Pakistan to provide consular access to two of its nationals — Prashant Vaindam and Dhari Lal — who were arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province for allegedly crossing the border illegally. The MEA also sought their repatriation without any harm.

“We hope the two Indians don’t become victims of Pakistan propaganda. Both should be repatriated without any harm,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Prashant’s father V Babu Rao had said he had left home in April 2017 in search of his girlfriend. “He was in love with a woman who he had met while he was working in Bengaluru about four years ago. Later he got a job in Hyderabad. One day he did not return home from work. He simply disappeared. I lodged a missing complaint,” Rao said.

Rao said the family was trying to get in touch with the Centre to get Prashant released as soon as possible. “For more than two years, we had no clue where and how he was. On Monday I saw a short video on news channels and only then I came to know that he was in Pakistan. I do not know who the other person with him is,” he added.

Dhari Lal hails from Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)