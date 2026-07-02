India asks Pakistan to expedite release, repatriation of 188 fishermen, prisoners

Under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed between India and Pakistan in 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and on July 1.

India has urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have completed their sentences, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

“As a result of sustained efforts by the government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014,” the MEA said.

These include 500 fishermen and 20 civil prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023, it said.

India has also shared with Pakistan a list of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen, believed to be Pakistani nationals, in its custody. Under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed between India and Pakistan in 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and on July 1.