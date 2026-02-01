India, Arab League seek lasting peace in Middle East, avoid naming Israel

Not naming Israel signals a strategic maturity on the part of the Arab countries and Delhi at a crucial juncture when the second phase of the ceasefire deal is a work in progress. The Arab countries have been cautious in their pronouncements about Israel as the war in Gaza rages.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
Feb 1, 2026
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi.
In a rare joint statement in which Israel has not been explicitly criticised, India and the Arab League conveyed their commitment to achieving a “just, comprehensive, and lasting peace” in the Middle East, according to international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

“They called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Both parties supported the practice of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” a joint statement said after the India-Arab League Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Saturday, which was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Without mentioning Pakistan, the foreign Ministers of the Arab States also “strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam targeting innocent Indian tourists”, and reaffirmed their full and steadfast support in confronting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Delhi views this as a major achievement.

“The two sides reviewed their mutual support in combating terrorism in all its forms, expressed appreciation for the initiatives undertaken by a number of Arab States in the areas of counter terrorism and transnational crime, and reaffirmed the principle of zero tolerance toward terrorism, which continues to constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They also condemned cross-border terrorism and called on all States to refrain from using terrorism against other States, urging all States to work collectively to combat terrorism, dismantle terrorist infrastructures and terror financing networks wherever they exist, and bring the perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice without delay,” it said.

On Palestine, the statement said, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East, according to international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. They called for a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Both parties supported the practice of inalienable rights of the Palestinian people”.

Without mentioning US President Donald Trump and his Board of Peace, it also said, “The two sides welcomed the outcomes of the 2025 Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which culminated in the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. They commended the pivotal role played by the Arab States—particularly the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar—as well as the United States of America, in addition to the related efforts undertaken by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria at the United Nations Security Council. They urged all concerned parties to fully comply with the implementation of the agreement and noted the launch of the Arab-Islamic plan for relief, recovery, and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip”.

They further underscored the necessity of ensuring adequate, sustained and unimpeded access for humanitarian and relief assistance throughout all of the Strip, guaranteeing the continued operations of relief agencies and international and humanitarian organizations, particularly the operations of UNRWA.

