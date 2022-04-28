No change in India’s approach: MEA on Pakistan

Over a fortnight after Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan’s new prime minister, India on Thursday asserted there is no change to its approach that talks between the two sides can only take place in an atmosphere free of terror and insisted that the onus is on Islamabad to create such an environment.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said that the terror attack in Karachi only underlined the need for all countries to take an “undifferentiated” position against terrorism.

“Our stance against all forms of terrorism anywhere has been steadfast and consistent. We have been condemning (them). This particular incident only underlines the need for all countries to take an undifferentiated position against terrorism,” he said at a weekly media briefing.

Bagchi was replying to a question.

Three Chinese language teachers and their local driver were killed in a suicide bombing at the University of Karachi on Tuesday.

Asked whether India’s position on engaging with Pakistan is changing, Bagchi said there is no change to it.