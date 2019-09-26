India announces $150 million line of credit for Pacific Island nations

Four years after India first reached out to the Pacific Small Island Developing States (PSIDS) in leaders-level summit, New Delhi took another step towards re-engaging with these countries in the forefront of battle against climate change, as well as the Indo-Pacific faultiness between the US and China.

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced allocation of $12 million grant ($1 million to each PSIDS) towards implementation of high-impact developmental project in the area of their choice.

In addition, a concessional Line of Credit of $150 million, which can be availed by the PSIDS for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate related projects based on each country’s requirement, was announced.

Addressing leaders of these countries on Tuesday, Modi said, “It is a matter of happiness that India has a friendly relations with all of them. We have a stake in each other’s development; we will increase the partnership with this summit.”

Advertising

Reaffirming his commitment for providing development assistance for capacity building, Modi proposed to depute technical experts to provide training and offered to organise specialised courses also under ITEC programme in priority areas identified by partner countries, including “training of diplomats” from Pacific Island nations at the Foreign Service Institute.

In the health sector, the Prime Minister offered to organise a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under ‘India for Humanity’ programme.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA and was attended by heads of delegations of Fiji, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Nauru, Republic of Palau, Independent State of Papua New Guinea, The Independent State of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu and Republic of Vanuatu.