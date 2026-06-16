India and Slovakia elevate bilateral ties to ‘comprehensive partnership’

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini presents The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), the highest state honour of Slovakia, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Bratislava on Monday. (ANI)

INDIA AND Slovakia elevated their bilateral ties to “comprehensive partnership”, and signed pacts on labour migration, defence, digital technologies, higher education and research, quantum communication and student exchange programme with IIT Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico on Monday.

The comprehensive partnership aims to take bilateral relations to a new level, strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms and explore new avenues for deepening cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, the joint statement said.

After meeting PM Fico in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava, Modi said, “India and Slovakia are also moving forward in close coordination on the global stage. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved peacefully. We will continue to work together with all partners in this direction.” This was a reference to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing in Slovakia’s neighbourhood for more than four years now.